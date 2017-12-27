Blind Chiefs fan meets the 'voice of football'

LIBERTY, Mo. — Mitch Holthus' voice booming through a speaker is Chiefs football for Cameron Black.

"He was the first voice other than my father's that I associated with football," Black, who is legally blind, explained.

Black works for Alphapointe, a nonprofit that employs and helps the visually impaired. He moved to Kansas City for the job with his family last year.

"I knew enough about Kansas City to know that this was Chiefs country, and I needed to be able to talk about it," he said.

But Black didn't know much about football, so he called up his father Todd, an avid fan, for help.

"I said 'I'd love to,' and then I hung up the phone and thought how do you teach a blind guy about football?" Todd Black said of the call from his son.

Through hours on the phone and pages of emails, Cameron learned all about football. He also had help from someone else — the voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus.

"Once a week he helps blind people see," Cameron said of his favorite broadcaster.

When Holthus learned about his loyal fan, the story brought him to tears.

"It just makes it feel all the more impactful when you realize it's more than just second and five at the 25, it's more than that," Holthus said.

So on Tuesday night, the voice of Chiefs Kingdom invited another voice onto his show.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Cameron Black," Holthus announced to the crowd gathered at Hy-Vee in Liberty for his broadcast.

It was Black's first time meeting the man who paints a picture with his words so vividly, even he can see the game.

A man who made him part of a kingdom he never thought he could join.

"Thanks to Mitch I get to do that now, and he will never know what that means to me and to my family," Black said.

-----