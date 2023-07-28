Watch Now
Blistering heat causes asphalt to buckle on Interstate 229 bridge in St. Joseph, Mo.

Bridget Blevins/KQ2
A St. Joseph, Missouri, police officer blocks the northbound lanes of Interstate 229 in St. Joseph, Missouri after a part of the roadway buckled due to the heat.
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jul 28, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The searing heat likely caused the asphalt to buckle Friday on the Interstate 229 bridge in St. Joseph, Mo.

Damage to the asphalt in the bridge's northbound lanes forced the Missouri Department of Transportation to shut down the northbound lanes.

St. Joseph police sent traffic onto the Edmund Street exit.

The bridge follows the Missouri River into the city's downtown.

The Missouri Department of Transportation planned to close the northbound lanes of the bridge for maintenance on August 14, according to St. Joseph police.

The northbound lanes likely will remain closed until the asphalt repairs and scheduled maintenance are completed.


