Blue Alert issued after 1 Hermann, Missouri, police officer dead, 1 injured in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Hermann, Missouri, police officer is dead and one is in serious but stable condition, after a shooting Sunday in Hermann.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Blue Alert for Kenneth Lee Simpson, whom troopers said shot two officers and fled the scene.

A Blue Alert, which is issued when a law enforcement officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, was put in place Sunday.

Simpson, 35, is described as a 5 foot, 10 inches, 180 pounds and as a white male with red hair and hazel eyes. The highway patrol says he is suspected of fleeing the scene in an unknown direction after shooting the two officers at the Casey's store at 811 Market Street in Hermann.

Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith succumbed to his injuries following the shooting.

Hermann is about three hours east of Kansas City.

The highway patrol says Simpson may be on foot or in a 2014 black Jeep Wrangler license plate RF5AOP.

Simpson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

