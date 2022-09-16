Blue KC to relocate headquarters at 1400 Baltimore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City announced plans Friday to relocate its headquarters to 1400 Baltimore Ave.

“Blue KC has been committed to the Kansas City community since 1938, and the new location will allow them to continue their work from the heart of Kansas City for decades to come,” a Blue KC press release stated.

Through years of research “exploring alternatives to meet collaboration needs, advancements in technology and the changing workforce,” along with the “serendipitous availability of 1400 Baltimore,” Blue KC came to the conclusion moving would benefit the company over renovating its current location on 2301 Main St.

“This move ensures we are best positioned to support our customers and members now and well into the future,” Blue KC President and CEO Erin Stucky said in a statement. “We need a workplace that will evolve with us as we drive change to advance affordable access to healthcare and improve the health of our members.”

Blue KC reports the new building will consolidate all onsite employees into one location and feature amenities such as covered parking, a fitness center, onsite dining and “state-of-the-art technological advancements.”

