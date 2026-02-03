Blue Springs approves infrastructure contracts for Adams Dairy Parkway, Central Park improvements

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

The Blue Springs City Council unanimously approved two significant infrastructure contracts at its Feb. 2 meeting regarding street and park improvements.

Adams Dairy Parkway right-turn lane

The Adams Dairy Parkway project is funded by the $40 million bond package that Blue Springs residents approved on Aug. 6, 2024.

The city council awarded VF Anderson Builders LLC with a $211,588 contract for the project. That was the lowest submitted bid among five companies competing for the contract.

The project will create a right-turn lane from northbound Adams Dairy Parkway onto eastbound Duncan Road, north of Interstate 70. Construction will include demolishing existing sidewalks, medians and roadways, followed by reconstruction of infrastructure. Signal improvements will also be made to the intersection.

According to council agenda documents, construction is slated to begin at the start of March and be done by the end of 2026.

Central Park trail development begins

The city council also awarded a $149,500 contract to Tandem Paving Co. Inc to clear brush, trees and base rock at the downtown Central Park, located off of Walnut and 10th streets.

This clearing will create the Central Park loop trail, part of the city's Downtown Master Plan to create a downtown gathering place. This loop is part of the first phase of the project by creating a trail around the pond.

The city's Parks Sales Tax Capital Improvement Project will help pay the intial $150,000 for the clearing, according to agenda documents.

Work is estimated to begin immediately, wrapping up by the end of September.

The second phase will be installing four inches of base rock and four inches of asphalt to complete the trail. The city has budgeted $204,000 from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds. That phase has yet to be put out for bid, so a contract has not been voted on.

Conceptual images presented in September 2024 show Central Park transformed through various projects, including the trail pond, a playground, restroom and green space.

The assistance of AI was used to summarize city council documents for this story. The information above was independently verified for reporting on all platforms.

