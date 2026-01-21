Blue Springs bald eagle live stream returns for second year of nesting season viewing

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

The Blue Springs bald eagle live stream camera has returned for its second year, giving viewers a front-row seat to watch a mated pair of eagles as they prepare for nesting season.



The live stream is a partnership between the City of Blue Springs, Missouri Department of Conservation, Evergy, Capital Electric Line Builders, Axis Communications and Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue. According to the city, it's the only bald eagle nest live stream in Missouri.

April Hoffman, CEO of Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab, said the camera offers a unique opportunity for wildlife education and conservation.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB April Hoffman, CEO of Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab

"With wild animals in today's society ,like green spaces are diminishing and there's always chemicals that they're fighting against and with it being a majestic bird it is important that with this education we root more and we connect on a different level virtually," Hoffman said.

Hoffman pointed out that the bald eagle population was almost extinct a few decades ago due to poisoning, so conservation efforts are crucial.

Courtesy Blue Springs, Mo. Eagle cam

The nest, which Hoffman estimates is about six feet wide, will continue to grow larger over the years. Typical nests can get up to 13 feet deep and eight feet across.

Since eagles typically mate for life, this is the same pair viewers watched last year. Hoffman said they had been spotted together for a few years before the camera. She said the eagles will be active in the nest for the next few weeks around meal times, though they typically roost in a different location.

Viewers who continue watching over the coming weeks may witness the eagles laying eggs, marking the next stage in their nesting process. The pair was unsuccessful in laying eggs last year, which Hoffman believes is due to one being injured, so she and others are rooting for them.

Watch the live stream here.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

