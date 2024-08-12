Blue Springs business helps with set decorations for Chiefs Hallmark movie

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo — A Blue Springs business didn’t have a speaking role in the upcoming Hallmark movieshot in Independence, but it can still claim to have helped production.

Special Events specializes in elaborate balloon decorations. The owner said they were contacted just a couple of days before their services were needed: they were asked to make balloon arches and balloon Christmas trees for one of the scenes.

Claire Bradshaw/KSHB Mary Raines- Special Events

“We’ve been busy before, but not something in such a time crunch. And usually we're prepared a little bit more, and it's like we did what we could and just kept on going. I had a couple extra people come in and just blow up things, so lots of sore fingers from tying but it was all worth it in the long run,” said owner Mary Raines.

Raines estimates they used around 1,000 balloons. The decorations will be seen in the Toys for Tots scene and you’ll likely see Special Events’ name roll in the credits.

Raines is an Independence native, so being able to help out on a movie being shot in her hometown she said was something special.

The movie is expected to premiere this November.