Blue Springs church camping out to raise money for people experiencing houselessness

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Members of First Christian Church in Blue Springs will sleep outside for two nights, raising money and collecting donations as part of its annual "Freezin' for a Reason" event.

The members build shelters on the front lawn of the church, emulating a houseless encampment. The goal is to bring awareness to the challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness.

The event starts at 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, and runs through 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.

Community members are invited to stop by and bring donations of blankets and warm clothes to be given to those experiencing homelessness. The address of the church is 701 NW 15th St., Blue Springs, MO 64015.

However, because of pandemic precautions, the church is encouraging people to consider a monetary donation instead. Donations can be made on the group's GoFundMe page. Funds will be used to purchase blankets, clothes, and hygiene products to distribute.