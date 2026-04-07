Blue Springs City Council approves Sullivan Ranch development despite pushback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs City Council approved a rezoning request and general development plan for the Sullivan Ranch development on Monday night.

CJR Builders and IMR Homes presented an updated plan for Sullivan Ranch, a proposed single-family home neighborhood at SE Wyatt and SE Litchford Road that failed to pass last fall.

Last fall, CJR Builders proposed building 218 homes on 70 acres.

The developers reduced the plan to 151 homes with larger lot sizes after hearing concerns from neighbors.

The land for Sullivan Ranch is in the city's land bank and is included in its 2014 Comprehensive Plan to be developed.

Residents had concerns about Litchford and Wyatt roads not being able to support increased traffic, potential increased flooding from run-off and too many people living up against hunting land.

Despite pushback, the City Council approved both the rezoning request and general development plan by a vote of 5-2.

