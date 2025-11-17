Jackson County residents voice concerns over proposed 218-home Blue Springs development

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Jackson County residents are raising concerns about a proposed housing development that would bring 218 single-family homes to an area near their properties in unincorporated Jackson County.

Karin Evans, who has lived on Harris Potts Road for over 30 years, said she and her neighbors chose the area because they "wanted to be in the country." The quiet estate homes sit where Blue Springs city limits end, but that could change with the proposed development.

CJR Construction and IMR Homes want to build the homes east of SE Wyatt and SE Litchford roads. The development plan is known as Sullivan Ranch. The area was identified in Blue Springs' 2014 comprehensive plan as a key part of the city's southern growth.

However, Evans and her neighbors have expressed concerns about road safety, traffic, water runoff, housing density and potential decreases in property values. While not technically residents of Blue Springs, they said they still want to be considered in development plans.

"My property line is right over there, and there are tree stands right in the tree line here for my hunters," Evans said. "I'm very concerned if there are children over there. It's too close."

"So the development is going to happen. We understand that. But the infrastructure is not there," neighbor AJ Ali said. "The schools can't handle it; The roads can't handle it."

"We're not against development. If you want to put acre-size lots or two to an acre on nice family-size homes like Willow Tree, we're not against that," resident Martin Underwood says. "But four houses per acre, three houses per acre, it's just going to be too congested."

There is also another nearby housing development that was already greenlit by the city. Neighbors worry about the potential of 400+ homes being built.

At the planning commission meeting on Oct. 27, CJR Construction and IMR Homes addressed these concerns. The companies said they have taken drainage into account, and will complete other required street improvements and traffic studies. The group also held an earlier meeting with neighbors to hear their concerns.

KSHB 41 News reached out to CJR/IMR but did not hear back. Charles Robinson, president of CJR Construction and IMR Homes, spoke at the planning commission meeting. He said his companies want to work with both the city and the community.

"We are here to work with the city. We are here to work with the neighborhood community. We're not trying to make enemies by any means whatsoever," Robinson said at the Oct. 27 meeting. "I felt like our design is suitable for what the building requirements are, and then what the city long-term requirements were. I believe we've met those needs."

The planning commission voted 4-4 on the rezoning request, general development plan and preliminary plat. The tie vote is equal to not recommending approval of the development.

As the proposal heads to the city council for final approval, neighbors say they will continue to make their voices heard.

"It needs to be developed, something needs to be done with the land but it needs to be done responsibly and with the homeowners around here in mind," David Knust said.

The group of neighbors successfully submitted a protest petition, which means the proposal will need a two-thirds majority vote from city council to pass, rather than a simple majority.

City council will hear and vote on the development proposal at Monday night's meeting at 6 p.m.

