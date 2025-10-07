BLUE SPRINGS, MO — The city of Blue Springs is exploring the creation of an entertainment district on Main Street as part of efforts to revitalize its downtown area over the next couple of years.

Blue Springs City Council considers creating entertainment district along Main Street

City Council discussed moving forward with the entertainment district proposal during its Monday night meeting. The discussion marks the beginning of conversations about how such a district could transform the downtown corridor.

The city is considering this option because of successful events like Fall Fun Fest, Corks and Canvases, Third Thursdays and other community gatherings that already draw people to Main Street.

An entertainment district would allow people to walk with open containers of alcohol within designated boundaries. While state law will ultimately determine the specifics of how this would work on Main Street, supporters believe it could serve as a catalyst for bringing more people together downtown.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Galen Erickson, councilmember for District 1

"So my vision, a simple vision, would be that I could come buy a hamburger or pizza, walk to Central Park and not feel like I'm breaking the law," Galen Erickson said. "It's not all about the alcohol, but it's about the freedom and the ability to move from place to place, sit on the street. That's my reason."

Erickson serves as the District One councilmember.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Teresa Keene, Executive Director for Downtown Blue Springs

Teresa Keene, executive director of Downtown Blue Springs, is interested in the initiative as part of broader economic development efforts.

"We want anything that happens downtown that would be in a positive direction for economic vitality," Keene said. "When you think about arts and cultural events like the Plaza Art Festival, how that accentuates it, but it also brings in, it's an economic driver, because you're able to have those alcohol sales, which then filters into things like your CID tax, which brings in money for economic vitality and restoration in these downtown districts."

City Council voted unanimously to move the proposal forward and directed city staff to draft an ordinance based on state laws and regulations. Officials expect to have a clearer picture of what the entertainment district could look like by the end of the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.