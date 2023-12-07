Blue Springs City Council signs off on changes to residential trash pickup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A long-standing ordinance in Blue Springs that prevented garbage and recycling cans from being placed at the curb for pickup has been trashed.

Under previous rules in place since 1975, residents were prohibited from placing trash containers at the curb for pickup from the trash hauler arranged by the property owner.

Under new regulations, residents will be able to place their trash containers at the curb starting at 6 p.m. the night before scheduled pickup and the cans can remain at the curb until 10 p.m. on trash pickup day.

Additionally, the new regulations will allow trash containers to be kept within five feet of a dwelling, including attached garages, on all other days outside of trash collection day.

The Blue Springs City Council made the changes at Tuesday's meeting. The city believes the new regulations bring the city in line to “prevailing, modern-day industry standards.”

Enforcement of the new regulations will not begin until after Jan. 1, 2024.

“City staff believes the proposed amendments will provide residents, neighborhoods and trash haulers a more clear direction and understanding of the regulations regarding the placement and storage of trash containers will still preserving the visual integrity and aesthetics of residential neighborhoods,” the city said in a release Thursday.

More information is available on the city’s website.

