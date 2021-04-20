Blue Springs Education Foundation awards 52 grants to teachers

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — From online learning to social distancing, educators nationwide have made a lot of tough adjustments. And the Blue Springs Education Foundation is showing its appreciation with the distribution of more than 50 mini grants for its teachers.

Executive Director Katie Woolfe said the board created the #AlwaysEssential campaign to highlight their dedication.

"We just hope that this lifts their spirits a little bit and reminds them how appreciated they are — that we couldn’t do this without them," Wolfe said. "That they’re heroes and they’re changing the world every day."

The Blue Springs Education Foundation awarded the grants to 52 staff members in the Blue Springs R-IV School District.

Abby Haberberger, who teaches fourth grade at Sunny Pointe Elementary, was among the recipients and said the surprise felt like Christmas morning.

"It was awesome. It was such a surprise," Haberberger said. " What a gift for me and for my students to be able to put back into the classroom and be able to share those things with them."

Teachers were picked at random across the district's 22 campuses. Each received a $100 check that can be used for educational funding in their classrooms.

"I was so surprised and just couldn’t believe it. It’s just such an honor,” Erin Emison, a first-grade teacher, said.

And for Emison, the funds came at a perfect time.

"With the pandemic, we’ve had to work on things at desks, and so, I was able to purchase some really fun things to get in students’ hands and their desks," Emison said.

Despite the troubles of the past year, both Emison and Haberberger are grateful to be reunited with their students.

"It’s a different feel, but it’s still good," Haberberger said. "Because the best part about it is that we’re still together, and we’re able to be in person. And I’m grateful for that."