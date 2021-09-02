Blue Springs ends contract with long-time city administrator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mayor and City Council for Blue Springs, Missouri, ended the city's contract with long-time city administrator Eric Johnson.

Johnson had been the city administrator since 2006, and had worked as assistant city administrator in Blue Springs before that.

It's unclear what led to his release, but Blue Springs released as statement that said "The Mayor and City Council have decided to move in a new direction for leadership."

“Eric has done a phenomenal job during his long tenure with the City of Blue Springs and we separated on good terms,” Mayor Carson Ross said in the statement. “We are very appreciative of the work Eric did during his 22- year long career with the City. Eric joined the City in 1999 and has held the City Administrator position since 2005. He has made a positive impact in Blue Springs in many ways and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Blue Springs will hire a recruitment firm to find a new administrator.

—