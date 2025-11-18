Blue Springs High School's Golden Regiment marching band places big at national championships

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Blue Springs High School's Golden Regiment marching band claimed the national championship title in Class AAA at the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis this past weekend.

Golden Regiment dominated their division, sweeping the Class AAA awards for music, visual performance and general effect, in addition to their championship victory. Blue Springs placed eighth overall in the nation with a final score of 92.375.

The band's success caps off another winning season under the direction of Dr. Tim Allshouse, director of bands at BSHS.

The Bands of America Grand National Championships represent one of the most prestigious competitions in high school marching band, drawing top programs from across the country to compete in Indianapolis.

