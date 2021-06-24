Watch
Blue Springs Hy-Vee serves up pancake world record

13,000 flapjacks from event donated to Harvesters
Hy-Vee in Blue Springs went for the impossible Thursday morning – break the Guinness World Record for the largest serving of pancakes.
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jun 24, 2021
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Hy-Vee in Blue Springs served up a Guinness World Record Thursday morning, making 13,000 pancakes.

The previous largest serving of pancakes, according to Guinness, was set in 2017 in Russia with 12,716 cakes.

Hy-Vee took a little more than seven hours to beat the record. An adjudicator was on site from the Guinness World Records.

All the pancakes were donated to Harvesters to help feed local families.

"We know the need is there and people are still food insecure," Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications at Hy-Vee, said. That just continues to grow and grow, This is just one way we can give people a little bit of a different offering in their food bank supply."

Eighteen chefs rotated throughout the event, according to a company spokesperson.

