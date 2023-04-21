Watch Now
Blue Springs investigating fatal RV fire

Steve Silvestri
Posted at 4:45 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 05:49:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department and Central Jackson County Fire Protection District are investigating a fatal RV fire.

Emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of SW Morningside Drive just after 12:30 this morning.

The RV is parked in the driveway outside a home.

While fighting the fire a deceased individual was located by the fire department.

The State Fire Marshal and Blue Springs police are investigating.

The RV is a total loss.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

