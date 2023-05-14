Watch Now
Blue Springs man dies in rollover crash Sunday morning in Independence

Charlie Keegan
An Independence, Missouri, police vehicle.
Posted at 5:54 AM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 06:54:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man died in a crash early morning on Mother's Day in Independence.

At around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on Truman Road, when the Ford left the roadway near Berry Road, according to Independence police.

The Ford rolled over several times and struck multiple trees.

IPD says the driver was taken to an area hospital, where he died from injuries.

The driver was identified as Arron McFall, 26, of Blue Springs.

The Independence Police Department is investigating the crash.

