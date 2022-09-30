Blue Springs minor alleges Meta is liable for addiction to platform in lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A minor from Blue Springs has filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and SnapChat.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

Read: Full lawsuit against Meta

In the 98-page lawsuit, the minor, who's being represented by their mother, accuses Meta for being responsible for them being addicted to the social media platform.

The minor alleges they suffered several injuries including suicidal ideation, self-harm, eating disorders, depression, anxiety and headaches, among other things.

In the lawsuit, it also alleges that Meta designed its platforms to be accessible to minors without the consent of parents.

In addition, it also says Meta knowingly exploited children to drive corporate profit and designed the platforms that are unhealthily addictive to young people.

The filing also says Meta gives no warning to parents, that it committed fraud and used unfair trade and marketing practices.

The minor and their mother have requested jury trial on the matter.

