Blue Springs notifies customers of ‘minor’ water violation due to shipping issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs city officials say an issue in shipping water samples earlier this summer is to blame for a “minor” violation of water sampling issues.

The city said Monday in a required communication to the public that after 60 water samples were collected from the city’s water in July, workers shipped the samples to a laboratory using the UPS delivery service.

The city said 15 samples were damaged by the delivery service, forcing the city to collect replacement samples and send them along with their regular batch of 60 samples in August.

Additionally, the city said it was during this August process that one sample was missed, giving them only 59 of the 60 required samples, leading to the minor violation.

“While this minor violation requires the City to issue a public notice to those utilizing our water system, it poses very little risk to the environment, human health or the quality of drinking water,” the city said in a press release Monday.

The city says it has switched to a state courier service to handle the samples and imposed “additional checks” to prevent future mistakes.

