KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police want the public's help to find a missing man.

Bennie Key, 25, left his home in Blue Springs and was last seen about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at a Quick Trip at 1201 North Missouri Highway 7 in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Police said Key wore gray pants, a gray jacket and a gray shirt.

Police say he lives with limited mental capacity.

Anyone with information about Bennie Key should call 911.