KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs, Missouri, police want the public's help to find a missing woman.

Shayanna Whitley, 24, was last seen on July 24.

She was seen getting into a black Toyota Avalon in the 3500 block of Southwest 5th Street, police said.

Her phone may be turned off and police said there has been no activity on her bank card since she was last seen.

Whitley is Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about Shayanna should call 911.

