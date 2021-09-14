Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Blue Springs Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing woman

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
The Blue Springs Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a woman who last seen at around noon on Monday.
Brenda Ditzler
Posted at 7:42 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 20:42:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen around noon on Monday.

Brenda Ditzler, 69, was last seen at 1101 SW 7 Highway in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Ditzler is about five feet, two inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and is diagnosed with dementia.

She was wearing a flowered blouse, shorts and flat shoes.

Ditzler was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving a Price Chopper in a White 2005 Kia Amanti with Missouri license plates CS7K1C.

Anyone who sees Ditzler is asked to contact the Blue Springs Police Department at (816)-228-0151.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage