Blue Springs police searching for missing teenager

Dylan Ford, 15, went missing from the 1600 block of 14th Street in Blue Springs around 11 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021.
Posted at 12:47 PM, May 03, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Dylan Ford, 15, went missing from the 1600 block of 14th Street in Blue Springs around 11 p.m. Friday.

He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, khaki jeans, and blue Nike shoes.

There is no information about a vehicle available, police said.

Anyone who sees Ford or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting “BSPD” and a message to 274637.

Police noted his family is worried and hopes for his safe return.

