Blue Springs police searching for missing teenager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Dylan Ford, 15, went missing from the 1600 block of 14th Street in Blue Springs around 11 p.m. Friday.

He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, khaki jeans, and blue Nike shoes.

There is no information about a vehicle available, police said.

Anyone who sees Ford or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting “BSPD” and a message to 274637.

Police noted his family is worried and hopes for his safe return.

