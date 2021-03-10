Blue Springs police locate missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 9:12 p.m. March 10 | England Williams has been located and is safe.

EARLIER | Blue Springs police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

England Williams, 37, of Blue Springs, was last seen about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday as her sister left for work, according to a Blue Springs Police Department news release.

Police went to the 900 Southeast Block of Tequesta Lane in Blue Springs to check on the report of a missing woman, police said.

Williams has been diagnosed with mental illness, family members told police.

She likes to walk around Blue Springs, but usually comes back home, the release states.

Anyone with information on England Williams should call Blue Springs Police at 816-228-0151 or 911.