Blue Springs police set traffic plan for new Whataburger opening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Whataburger in Blue Springs is set to open Monday morning, which means traffic disruptions are expected in the area.

The Texas-based fast-food burger chain, which expanded into the Kansas City market last year, and the city of Blue Springs announced a plan to manage the expected spike in traffic from May 9-15.

The new Whataburger, which is located just south of Interstate 70 on Missouri 7 at the site of the old Winstead’s, opens at 11 a.m. on Monday and detours will be set up in the area daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“With the anticipated popularity of the opening of the Blue Springs Whataburger location, we wanted to ensure traffic does not back up onto Missouri Hwy 7 and that residents and visitors will not be inconvenienced by the influx of traffic on the opening days of the business,” Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said in a statement. “We ask that vehicles respect the nearby neighborhoods and businesses and keep to the outlined detour routes.”

Westbound Northwest Outer Road will be closed from Missouri 7 to Northwest Mock Avenue. Traffic from Missouri 7 will not be able to turn onto South Outer Road to access the restaurant.

Eastbound Northwest Outer Road will be open and vehicles on Northwest Mock Avenue will only be able to turn right onto eastbound Missouri 7.

To access Whataburger, vehicles traveling south on Missouri 7 will need to drive past the restaurant and turn right on R.D. Mize Road, turning right on 15th Street and finally right on South Outer Road.

Motorists on northbound Missouri 7 would need to turn left on R.D. Mize Road and follow the route to the eastbound South Outer Road.

Blue Springs police and signs directing traffic will be in place to help manage the expected traffic volume. Whataburger will foot the bill for the traffic assistance.

The new Whataburger is the fourth to open in the Kansas City area, joining locations already open in Lee’s Summit, Independence and Overland Park with additional expansion planned throughout 2022 and beyond.

