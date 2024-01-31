Blue Springs police to use 3-word technology to locate people in emergencies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is now using what3words technology to better locate people in emergencies.

What3words "has divided the world into 3-meter squares and given each square a unique combination of three words," per Blue Springs police.

People can access their location's three words via the what3words app — available on iOS and Android — or through an online map at what3words.com.

Anyone in need can call police dispatchers, who will send a text message link to help the caller identify what their three words are.

The caller can then inform dispatch so the three words can be used to determine an exact location.

"In a few short years, Blue Springs has experienced significant growth; We are continuing to see how businesses, governments and emergency services use what3words to become more efficient and improve time sensitive responses to those in need," Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said in a news release. "At the same time, we are showing how better addressing can reduce response time and save lives."

