KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Blue Springs residents will soon be able to legally raise chickens and ducks in their backyards under a new city ordinance that takes effect September 16.

Blue Springs prepared to allow backyard chickens with new permit system

After years of debate, the Blue Springs City Council passed the ordinance in May, allowing residents in single-family homes to own up to six hens or ducks. The city will require permits to track compliance with the new regulations.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Mike Mallon, Senior Director of City Development

"I think the biggest misconception is that if anybody has had backyard hens in the past or has them now that they're going to automatically be denied because they didn't get a permit or had them before they were legal and that's not the case. This is a kind of starting fresh," Mike Mallon said, the senior director of city development for Blue Springs.

The permit application process opens up on Sept. 16 as well, with approvals expected to take five to 10 days. The permits are free and serve as the city's method of tracking who owns the birds and ensuring compliance with ordinance requirements.

While the city won't conduct inspections of chicken coops, permit applications must include details about dimensions and building materials. Residents can submit applications online or in person at city hall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.