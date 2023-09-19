Blue Springs School District board votes Monday night to lower its tax levy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs School District Board of Education voted at its Monday night meeting to lower the district's tax levy as concerns swirl among Jackson County taxpayers about higher property assessments.

The board lowered the district's tax levy to $5.0635 per $100 of assessed valuation of real property.

School Board President Bobby Hawk said the drop in the district's tax levy equates to an 11.6% reduction of patrons tax bill.

Hawk said for every $100,000 worth of a house it reduces the bill by $126.

Missouri school districts are required by state law to set their tax levy each year.

The district has an operating levy and a levy to pay debt service.

The operating levy pays for salaries and other expenses needed to run a district of more than 20 schools with more than 14,000 students.

Debt service pays back district-issued bonds which pay for the district's buildings.

Jackson County property taxes are due by Dec. 31.

Here's a graphic from the city's website that explains that most recent property tax rates in the city:



Organization

Dollar Amount

City of Blue Springs

$0.6366

CJCFPD

$1.3449

Board of Disabled Services

$0.0836

Metropolitan Community College

$0.2028

Mid-Continent Library

$0.3240

Mental Health

$0.1113

R-4 School District

$5.7286

Jackson County

$0.5920

Blind Pension

$0.0300

Total

$9.0538



The Property Tax rate is $9.0538 of every $100 of assessed property value. The city's portion of the $9.0538 is $0.6366. Of the $0.6366, $0.4866 goes to the General Fund for general government purposes and $.15 pays debt service on general obligation bonds in the General Obligation Bond Debt Service Fund.

—