Blue Springs School District experiences ripple effect of recent Bobby Hawk allegations

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs School District elementary school parents are jumping into action after being alerted the annual Kindergarten school supply donations will not happen this year.

The news comes in light of recent allegations of inappropriate behavior by former EPIC Church pastor and Blue Springs School Board President Bobby Hawk, who recently stepped down.

Community members and parents told KSHB 41 the organization in charge of the Kindergarten supply donations was EPIC Foundation KC, which is affiliated with Hawk.

Now, Briana May and other BSSD parents are stepping in to help.

Cora, May's daughter, will begin Kindergarten in the fall. May said she's grateful she can afford the supplies her family needs, but she knows not all families can.

"For some families, they’re maybe not in a place where they can take care of that in a month's time; it’s pretty short notice," May said.

May said a Facebook post about collecting supplies led to an outpouring of support and pledges to help.

"It was just one person chiming in saying, 'Hey, Blue Springs, this is your chance to come together,'" May said. "And sure enough, we had multiple comments saying, 'I’ll take this school, I’ll take this school.'"

She said it's important for kids to start the new year "fresh" and on a level playing field.

"A new school year is a new opportunity, a new outlook, and I think everyone deserves the same opportunities," May said.

