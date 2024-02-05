Blue Springs School District seeks no-tax-increase bond issue Tuesday at polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs School District hopes voters will sign off on a no-tax-increase new bond issue at the polls Tuesday, while Independence voters will narrow the field of Independence City Council through a contested primary in Districts 1 and 3.

Blue Springs schools are asking voters to pass a $100-million bond issue that would be used to build a new Career and Innovation Center, add a performing arts center/high-wind shelter at each of the district’s four middle schools, and expand three growing elementary schools — Franklin Smith, James Walker and William Yates.

The Career and Innovation Center would house programs for the health sciences, physical therapy, business and entrepreneurship, gaming and technology, aviation, culinary arts, and hospitality among other educational focuses.

All three elementary schools — which are expected to be completed by the end of next school year — need additional office space, while William Yates needs additional classroom space and Franklin Smith would receive new windows and an updated facade.

The projects are part of a 10-Year Facilities Plan adopted in 2022 and would begin shortly after passage of the bond issue.

The middle-school additions would be completed by August 2025, while the new Career Innovation Center would be completed by August 2026.

Two-thirds of voters have to vote yes for the bond issue to pass.

District 1 incumbent John Perkins is up for reelection but he’ll have to beat out one of two challengers, Colleen Huff or Tony Sommer, to make the April 2 general election.

There are four candidates in District 3 to replace Michael Steinmeyer, who resigned to run for a seat in the Missouri state legislature.

The top two vote-getters among four candidates — Nick Huff, Kenneth Love, Edward Nesbitt and Heather Wiley — will meet in the April 2 general election.

