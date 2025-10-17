Blue Springs sees just over a dozen backyard hen permits one month after legalization

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. The topic of hens in Blue Springs was one the first stories she started following as part of her coverage of Jackson County and has stayed with it since. Share your story idea with Claire .

One month after Blue Springs became the last city in Jackson County to allow backyard hens and ducks, only 16 residents have applied for permits despite the issue being a major political talking point for two years.

The city began accepting permit applications on Sept. 16, and so far, 15 of the 16 applications have been approved. Under the new ordinance, residents need these free permits to legally keep up to six hens or ducks within city limits.

Blue Springs sees just over a dozen backyard hen permits 1 month after legalization

"I was surprised that there weren't more, honestly," said District One Council Member Galen Ericson.

Ericson noted the contrast between the low application numbers and the political significance the issue held during recent elections.

"Elections were won and lost based upon chickens, and I think one could justify that very easily. Many, many people wanted to have chickens during the mayoral race, in the last councilmember race, there are, to the best of my knowledge, more people than that that already have chickens," Ericson said, referencing the number of applications.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Galen Ericson, Blue Springs City Council, District One

Jen Cline, who has been a key advocate for the backyard fowl movement since 2023, was among the first to apply when permits became available. She found the process straightforward.

"It was so easy. I was so impressed with how easy it was," Cline said.

However, Cline offered several explanations for the low application numbers.

"So you've got the people that have had chickens or ducks for years without a permit, and everything's been fine. So why get one? Also, people are kind of waiting to see what happens with those of us that got the permit, to see if another proverbial shoe drops… And then I think, I think the biggest factor, though, is the time of year," Cline said.

She explained that fall isn't an ideal time to start raising new birds heading into winter. Cline also said that while voices of support for backyard hens were loud, many believed it should be allowed in city limits but did not intend to raise the birds.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Jen Cline, duck owner

Ericson also said he thinks people don't know that homeowners associations do not have power in the backyard hen issue anymore. A recent state law prevents HOAs from blocking residents from keeping backyard fowl.

When asked about residents' apparent lack of trust in the ordinance, the city provided a statement emphasizing its commitment to transparency. It had previously told KSHB 41 News the permit process would be a clean slate for everyone.

"As always, the City of Blue Springs is committed to providing a transparent and smooth approval process for backyard hens. Residents are encouraged to contact the City if they have any questions or for more information regarding the ordinance and application process," said Mike Mallon, Senior Director of City Development.

Despite their different perspectives on the backyard hen issue, both Cline and Ericson agree that residents who previously kept fowl illegally should now obtain proper permits.

"I would hope that those that had them illegally would comply," Ericson said.

"You should have a permit because we fought," Cline said.

Cline encourages anyone interested in raising birds within city limits to join their Facebook group, Citizens of Blue Springs for Backyard Hens.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.