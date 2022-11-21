Blue Springs South student in custody after threatening violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs South student was taken into custody Monday after allegedly threatening violence on social media.

Blue Springs policesaid via Facebook on Monday morning that they received a report that a juvenile student at the high school had made a threat.

Police and the Blue Springs School District identified the student and took them into custody. The student was then referred to juvenile authorities.

Police do not believe there is any ongoing reason for concern for the safety students at the high school.

