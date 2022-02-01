Blue Springs to close city facilities Wednesday due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs has announced that city facilities will be closed on Wednesday in anticipation of inclement weather.

Blue Springs City Hall, Vesper Hall Community Center, The Fieldhouse and municipal court will all be impacted.

"Due to the major winter storm warning, Blue Springs City Hall, Vesper Hall Community Center, and The Fieldhouse will be closed to the public to ensure the safety of City employees," the city said in a release. "Municipal Court dockets for Wednesday, February 2 are cancelled. All cases set for this date will be reset and notices sent with the new court date."

Snow removal and public safety staff, however, should conduct operations as normal.

Blue Springs said that public works for the city would pre-treat roads and work 12-hour shifts until the storm is over and roads are clear.

The city also urged residents to stay home and move their cars off the street.

"The City of Blue Springs urges residents to avoid unnecessary travel tomorrow and move vehicles off all streets for the duration of the storm," the release said. "Vehicles parked on streets impede plowing efforts and can slow emergency response vehicles."