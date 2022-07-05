Blue Springs welcomes community to 4th of July celebration

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs South High School served as the 2022 host for the community's 4th of July celebration, with a fireworks show serving as the finale of a day that featured food trucks and live music.

Madison Link and her family arrived in Blue Springs ready to celebrate.

"I'm really excited, this is our first time here, so I'm really excited," 10-year-old Madison told KSHB 41.

Her sister, Hayleigh, chimed in, "I'm excited to see the fireworks, listen to the music and just have a good time."

Blue Springs was ready to host the big event Monday after a weekend full of celebrations.

"That is the advantage, we are one of the few, and we'll continue to do that going forward. Having it on the 4th is definitely an advantage for us," said Brian Spano, representing the city's parks and recreation department.

Among the vendors and the crowd in attendance were five Blue Springs police officers and a handful of volunteers helping with traffic flow.

A safe celebration was top of mind Monday after a deadly mass shooting that killed six people at the Highland Park Illinois' Fourth of July parade.

"The city has been putting these events on for a number of years and we've always had safe events," Lt. David Brotherton of the Blue Springs Police Department, said.

"We're very safe, a family oriented event, and we're proud our police officers are here patrolling it," Spano said.

Officers want to make sure families like the Link's safely enjoy a special evening.

"I'm really excited for them to be able to enjoy a big fireworks show like I did when I was growing up, so I'm excited for the show and spending time with them," Jessica Link said. "To be able to spend time and make memories that we haven't been able to make the last couple years."