Blue Surf Bay Waterpark opens in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — School is out for the summer and Blue Surf Bay Waterpark is now open in Blue Springs.

The waterpark has indoor and outdoor features. Inside, there is a lap pool, rock climbing wall, ninja course, splash pad, lazy river and sauna. Outside, there is another splash pad, various slides, a wave ball pool, another lazy river and a surf simulator.

Brian Spano, the Blue Springs communications director, said this is a long time in the making.

“We want people to come out and have fun. They’re going to be surprised with the things we have to offer here,” Spano said.

The outdoor portion of Blue Surf Bay will be open through Labor Day. The indoor portion is open year-round. There are summer passes and day passes available to anyone, not just Blue Springs residents.

The facility was built to be connected with the Blue Springs Fieldhouse. It is at the newly renamed Carson Ross Recreation Complex, named after the former mayor.

The waterpark broke ground in November 2022 after Blue Springs voters approved a no-sunset park sales tax in April 2021

The city anticipates the waterpark to be busy within the first couple of weeks. Ticket and membership prices can be found on the city's website.

