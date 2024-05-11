Watch Now
Blue Valley North artist wins Congressional Art Contest for Kansas’ 3rd district

Siena Masilionis’ artwork will be on display at U.S. Capitol
Charlie Keegan
U.S. Representative Sharice Davids (D) of Kansas admires the artwork of Siena Masilionis who won Davids' Congressional Art Competition.
Posted at 5:49 PM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 18:49:39-04

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The artwork of a high school junior from Leawood, Kansas, will soon grace the hall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, US Rep. Sharice Davids (D) announced Siena Masilionis as winner of her annual art competition.

Masilionis is a junior at Blue Valley North High School.

Masilionis titled her piece “A Dream Realized.”

It depicts her friend, Jack, setting a personal record during a swim meet earlier this year.

Masilionis used chalk pastels and colored pencils to create her work.

“Siena, who’s the winner this year, took a trip out to Washington, D.C., as a child and saw the art displayed at the Congressional Art Competition and literally told her mom, ‘I want my art to be displayed one day,’ and then she won the Congressional Art Competition this year,” Davids said.

Nearly every congressional district in the country hosts an art competition.

Davids had a record number of applicants for this year’s contest.

Judges chose Samantha Woods’ painting titled “Growing Apart” as the runner-up. Davids will display that piece at her district office in Overland Park.

Woods is a senior at Blue Valley West High School.

