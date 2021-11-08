Blue Valley North soccer coach: Several coaches dismissed following party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former head coach of the Blue Valley North boys soccer team says a post-game gathering of coaches, players and parents that involved alcohol resulted in the firing of four soccer coaches at the school.

Bryan Turner, the former varsity coach, told KSHB 41 Monday that he, two varsity assistant coaches and the head junior varsity team coach were fired recently.

Turner said he and the other coaches went out with a group of team parents and players after the team's last home game of the season.

The game also included recognition of the team's seniors.

The gathering after the game included the consumption of alcoholic beverages, Turner said.

He said someone complained about the post-game gathering, but didn't know if the complaint was directed to school or district officials.

Turner said he found out about his firing on a video conference call last week.

District coaches are given one-year contracts, according to Kaci Brutto, Blue Valley School District Director of Communications.

"The coaches were told they won't be offered contracts for next season," Brutto said.

She had no information about the complaint made against the coaches.

Turner served as the team's head coach since 2018.

Before becoming head coach at Blue Valley North, Turner worked as an assistant coach at another area high school.

He also served as a coach for local club soccer teams.

Turner also runs No Stress Midwest, a soccer training facility he began with seven clients in 2018.

"It's been a great journey," Turner said. "I enjoy what I'm doing. I can't complain too much. I get to coach soccer every day in my sweat pants.