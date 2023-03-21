Watch Now
Blue Valley North student arrested after social media threat

Posted at 9:19 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 10:21:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Valley North student was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly making a social media post with threatening language and images, according to BVN principal Tyson Ostroski.

The school immediately contacted police, who took the student into custody.

The student is not at school.

"Consequences for threatening posts and images can include suspension and expulsion at the school level depending on the situation," Ostroski said in a letter to BVN families and staff.

BVN anticipates a normal school day, although there will be an increased law enforcement presence on campus.

