Blue Valley School District announces plans for graduation ceremonies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Valley School District announced Friday that its high school 2021 graduation ceremonies will be held outside at its Switzer Activities Complex.

The ceremonies for all five schools in the district will happen on May 22 and May 23.

Here's the schedule the district released Saturday, May 22:

Blue Valley Southwest High School, 10 a.m.

Blue Valley High School, 6 p.m.

Blue Valley Northwest High School, 8:30 p.m.

Here's the full schedule for Sunday, May 23



Blue Valley North High School, 4 p.m.

Blue Valley West High School, 7 p.m.

There are also rain dates planned for May 24-26.

The Blue Valley Academy graduation will also be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, May 20 at the Ironwoods Pavilion.

The district's 18-21 program will hold ceremonies at 2 p.m., Monday, May 24, also at Ironwoods Pavilion.

Live streams will also be available for people not able to attend in-person.

The district said it hopes to celebrate with "as much normalcy as possible" while still following COVID-19 public health guidelines.

