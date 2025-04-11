Blue Valley School District names Dr. Gillian Chapman as next superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Valley School District has selected Dr. Gillian Chapman as the district's next superintendent.

After a national search and engagement with the community Chapman's appointment was unanimously approved at a special board meeting on Friday.

"Her experience building cultures of trust, driving academic and operational excellence, and championing innovating, student-centered learning makes her the right person at the right time for Blue Valley," Board President Gina Knapp said Friday in a news release.

Chapman currently serves a superintendent of Teton County School District #1 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a position she has held since 2015.

Chapman may be familiar to many. Prior to her time in Wyoming she served in the Shawnee Mission School District for 21 years, including 10 years in district-level leadership and seven years in building-level leadership.

She was honored as the 2023 Wyoming Superintendent of the Year. She was also the president of the Wyoming Association of School Administrators (2021-2022).

Chapman earned her Bachelor of Arts from Pepperdine University, a Master of Science in education from the University of Central Missouri, and a doctorate in education from St. Louis University.

"I am honored to join a community where students are at the heart of every decision," Chapman said.

She will officially begin as superintendent on July 1, 2025, following the retirement of Dr. Tonya Merrigan, who has served as superintendent for five years.

