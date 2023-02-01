Blue Valley School District voters overwhelmingly approve no-tax rate increase bond issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new middle school is just one of the projects planned after Blue Valley School District voters approved a $251.25 million no-tax increase bond issue.

The results from the mail-in ballots were released Tuesday by the Johnson County Election Office.

The yes votes added up to 17,868, or nearly 71% of the vote.

No votes were 7,410 or just over 29% of the vote, according to the election office.

A new middle school will be built in the southern area of the district and would serve the Blue Valley Southwest High School attendance area, according to information the district shared with voters before the election.

In addition, the district said many of its schools are nearly 30 years old and need upgrades.

Those will include pavement and exterior work, flooring and improvements to mechanical operations within school district buildings.

The district also plans to upgrade its security systems and emergency communications, according to literature from the district.

There are 21 elementary schools (grades K-5), 9 middle schools (grades 6-8), and 5 high schools (grades 9-12), according to the district's website.

More than 22,000 students attend schools in the district.

-