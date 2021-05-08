Blue Valley West baseball players injured in Franklin County, Kansas, crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six people, including four players and one coach from the Blue Valley West High School baseball team, were injured during a crash Friday in Franklin County, Kansas.

The crash happened on Interstate 35 near the 193 milepost on Friday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The team was traveling northbound on Interstate 35 in a van driven by a coach.

A 2018 Honda HRV also was traveling northbound and attempted to exit on the 193 milepost when it crashed into the van.

The impact of the crash caused the van to crash into a center median and overturn.

The Blue Valley West players and coach were evaluated and treated at the scene, according to a news release, and the driver of the HRV was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The nature of their injuries were not immediately available.

The Blue Valley West athletics Twitter account later tweeted that all the players and coaches had safely returned home.

Kids and coaches are home. Bumps and bruises and a lot of support! — BVW Jaguar Athletics (@BVWestJAGS) May 8, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.