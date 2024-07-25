Bluejacket Pool in Overland Park will close after 51 summers of memories

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bluejacket Pool is a summer fixture in Overland Park and it's been that way for five decades, but this summer will be its last.

The City of Overland Park says it's too old and too expensive to keep it running.

Neighbors who live in the area near the pool say it's worth it to keep the pool open.

Jake Weller, KSHB 41 Child enjoys summer swim

"That's the number one thing people want here," Rebecca Kress said, pointing back at the pool. "And when they ask what people want their budget to go towards, we said we want you updating and renovating the current amenities that we have. This is it. This is what we are talking about."

The news of the closure is already making a splash.

"You've closed Marty Pool, you've closed Roe Pool. You close Bluejacket, what now?" Molly Kittell said.

Overland Park City spokesperson Meg Ralph said the city can't keep pouring money into an old, leaking pool.

"A 51-year-old pool is really at the end of its useful life," Ralph said. "So when we're talking about costs you're talking millions and millions of dollars to really build it in a way that would make it have more life in the future."

Jake Weller, KSHB 41 Swimmers have summer fun at Bluejacket Pool

Finances are the big reason for closing the pool, but the steady stream of pool patrons slowed to a trickle over the years.

"We've seen a pretty steady decline every year for about the last 10 to 12 years at all of our pools," Ralph said.

It not an uncommon trend. Overland Park closed two other, older, smaller pools in the past and reallocated the funds to newer, bigger pools.

Other municipalities have done the same thing.

Jessica Miller, a parent, understands there's a cost to keeping it open, but she says it's well worth it.

"Being a community pool, a neighborhood pool is more than just making money or cost or how much you have to pay your staff," Miller said. "It's about making memories,"

The pool will close August 6.