Freight train derails in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A stretch of 159th Street in Overland Park is blocked this morning after a freight train derailed.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the train derailed near 159th Street and Mission Road Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported and officials from the Union Pacific Railroad said they don’t believe there are any hazardous materials concerns.

However, motorists are asked to seek an alternate route as railroad officials say it could take several hours to clear the derailment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

