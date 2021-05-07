Boater, dog rescued from Longview Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and his dog were rescued from an overturned kayak on Longview Lake early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Longview Lake on a water rescue at about 7:20 a.m.

A caller reported seeing a man and his dog holding onto an overturned boat south of the dam.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews and Jackson County officials responded to the scene.

The Army Corps of Engineers office is located in the area and employees heard the man yelling and were actually the ones to rescue him and the dog.

The man was wearing a life jacket.

Crews said the pair were in the water for about 30 minutes. They were checked out at an ambulance and are expected to be ok.

