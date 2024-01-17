Bobcats spotted at Shawnee Mission Park by Johnson County Park and Recreation District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of bobcats were spotted at Shawnee Mission Park by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District (JCPRD).

JCPRD staff members captured the photo of the "elusive" bobcats on the south side of the park during a recent deer density survey.

"Large regional green spaces like Shawnee Mission Park are critical habitat to the future of species like the bobcat in a rapidly developing county," JCPRD said in a Facebook post.

JCPRD said the rocky limestone inclines, wooded areas and prairies of Shawnee Mission Park make it a suitable habitat for the bobcats.

"Bobcats are secretive but highly adaptable to the urban environment of Johnson County," the social media post stated.

According to K-State Research and Extension, bobcats can most commonly be found in Douglas and Franklin counties in Kansas, but some also call Johnson County home.

However, because bobcats avoid open spaces and have camouflaged coats, they are not often spotted.

