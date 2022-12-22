Body camera shows Lawrence officers rushing into burning home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence police officer is recovering from smoke inhalation after rushing into a burning home to search for victims.

Early Thursday morning, four officers were part of a group of people who responded to a home on fire in the 2400 block of Brookside.

Images from body camera footage show officers encountered flames showing from the home. After entering the home, officers did not find anyone inside.

One of the officers was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Fire crews from Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical extinguished the fire.

—