Two bodies found after structure fire in Independence

41 Action News Staff
10:16 PM, Dec 23, 2017
11:21 PM, Dec 23, 2017

An investigation is underway after firefighters discovered two bodies inside a structure that caught fire Saturday evening.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- An investigation is underway after firefighters discovered two bodies inside a structure that caught fire Saturday evening. 

Fire crews responded to the area of Pritcher Rd. and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 6:40 p.m. on a reported structure fire. They were able to get the fire under control by 7:07 p.m.

The City of Independence tweeted about the incident and said a 'civilian casualty' was found at the scene of the fire. 

Investigators confirmed with 41 Action News that another body was later found inside the home. 

The investigation continues. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top