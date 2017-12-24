INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- An investigation is underway after firefighters discovered two bodies inside a structure that caught fire Saturday evening.

Fire crews responded to the area of Pritcher Rd. and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 6:40 p.m. on a reported structure fire. They were able to get the fire under control by 7:07 p.m.

The City of Independence tweeted about the incident and said a 'civilian casualty' was found at the scene of the fire.

#IndepFire Brief - At 6:40 p.m. units from Stations 1, 2, 3, 5 & 8 responded to a structure fire in area of Pitcher Rd and Blue Ridge Cutoff. Structure was unoccupied. Fire under control at 7:07 and is now under investigation. — City of Independence (@CityOfIndepMO) December 24, 2017

#IndepFire Brief Update - Civilian casualty found at scene of Pitcher Rd fire. State Fire Marshal en route. Fire cause and scene remain under investigation. Further information will be provided when available. — City of Independence (@CityOfIndepMO) December 24, 2017

Investigators confirmed with 41 Action News that another body was later found inside the home.

The investigation continues.