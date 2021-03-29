Body found in wooded area 4 days after Grandview crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police said family members found a missing person deceased four days after a car crash.

Wednesday night around 9 p.m., police were called to a crash scene in the 13700 block of Byars Road.

They found that a person had left the scene for unknown reasons.

They were not found during a search that night.

Two days later, police got word the person had not been heard from since the crash.

Officers searched the area again, on foot and with drones, but still did not find them.

Sunday, family and friends coordinated a search party and around 2 p.m. found a body, presumed to be the missing person, in a wooded area in the 13500 block of Byars Road.

Grandview police said the medical examiner is working to confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.

